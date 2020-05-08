Face Mask Drive For Hard Hit COVID-19 Area
(KFOR NEWS May 8, 2020) With the high incidence of COVID-19 at the Cargill plant in Schuyler 60 miles north of Lincoln, a face mask drive continues through Saturday to help those who might not otherwise have access to face coverings.
Drop-off locations:
* Wahoo – 551 N Linden St.
* Ashland – 1408 Silver St. (Raikes Beef)
* Lincoln – 5000 N. 7th or contact us
* David City – 580 G St.
“LD 23 (Saunders, Colfax and Butler Counties) and all Nebraska communities pull together in times of need,” said Helen Raikes, an organizer of the drive. “These masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in this hard hit area, and send a message to the people of Schuyler that Nebraska cares.”
For more information or to donate masks to Schuyler, please visit info@Raikes2020.com or Facebook/HelenRaikesforLegislature
