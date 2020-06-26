Face Covering Mistaken For Confederate Flag Pattern Won’t Be Worn By LPD
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–There’s a photo that’s been circulating on social media showing a Lincoln Police officer with a face mask that suggests the pattern resembles the confederate flag.
According to police on Friday, it was a donated mask with stars and stripes and the pattern is not that of the confederate flag, because it has gold stars, more blue stripes and a checkered red pattern.
Police say to avoid any more confusion, officers are no longer using that pattern of mask.