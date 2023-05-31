Ezra Will Return as THE FLASH

Despite being a magnet for controversy and having run-ins with the law, Ezra Miller will continue to play The Flash, at least according to the movie’s director.

On a forthcoming episode of The Discourse podcast, Flash director Andy Muschietti made no bones about wanting Miller to return as the superhero in the event that there is a sequel.

Muschietti said, “If [a sequel] happens, yes [Miller would be Flash]. I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did.”

He continued, “The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it.”