Extreme adds additional dates to 2024 ﻿Six﻿ tour

Extreme‘s 2024 is getting even more extreme.

The “More Than Words” outfit has announced another run of live dates for next year in support of their latest album, Six.

The newly unveiled shows run March 8 in Orlando to March 16 in Nashville, and follow Extreme’s previously announced January and February tour. Both legs will also feature Living Colour on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Extreme-Band.com.

Six, the aptly titled sixth Extreme album, was released in June.

