Extra Voting Hours Offered
Lincoln, NE (April 26, 2021) — Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced today that the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for Early Voting in advance of the May 4th City of Lincoln General Election.
The Election Office, which is located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln, will be open during the following times from Tuesday, April 27th through Monday, May 3rd:
Tuesday, April 27th – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28th – 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 29th – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 30th – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 1st – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Monday, May 3rd – 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Those who received early or mail in ballots can place them in the drop box outside of the Election Commissioner’s Office anytime until 5:00 P.M. on Election Day, May 4. Mailed-in ballots must be received by Election Day. Polling places will be open on Election Day throughout the City from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. for in-person voting.
Anyone having any questions may call the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.
