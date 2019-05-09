Explosion Reported in South Lincoln

An explosion was reported during the noon hour on Thursday near 74th and South Streets.

The call to police reported that someone on a bike placed a styrofoam container on the ground then rode off. It was described as a styrofoam container, with wires coming out of it, in a Trader Joe’s sack.

Police said there were no reports of injuries or damage and a fire inspector is determining whether it was an explosive or some type of homemade firework.

