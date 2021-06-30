Explosion At NW Lincoln Apartment Building Caused By Homemade Explosive Device
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 30)–An explosion that happened early Monday morning at a northwest Lincoln apartment leaves behind damage to the building.
According to Police Officer Erin Spilker during Wednesday morning’s media briefing, the explosion happened around 2:30am Monday at an apartment building in the 200 block of Adams Street, where officers found windows in the commons area broken out to the building, along with smoke in the air. In the floor of a hallway between two apartments was a hold that was six-inches wide and 18-inches deep.
Police say there was a dispute between two neighbors where the explosion happened. Investigators talked to Fire Inspector Ken Hilger, who said it was a homemade explosive that had the power of a half-stick of dynamite. No one was hurt.
If you have information on this, call Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.