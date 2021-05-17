Expect Traffic Delays While Girders Move Through Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS May 17, 2021) Happening today (5/17), drivers should expect traffic delays while concrete bridge girders are transported through Lincoln to the South Beltway Project.
From 8am to 9 a.m. and again from 2pm to 3 p.m., Lincoln Police will escort three girder transport vehicles from North 63rd Street and Cornhusker Highway to 27th Street, then south to the project location near Saltillo Road.
Intersections along the route will be closed as transport vehicles pass through.
Southbound travelers on 27th Street are encouraged to find an alternate route during these times.
READ MORE: UPDATE: Shooter’s Name Released In Officer-Involved Shooting In Fremont