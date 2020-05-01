Expanded Virus Testing To Begin
Lincoln NE (May 1, 2020) — E-mails started going out Friday afternoon with invitations to Nebraskans who have entered their profile on the State’s new website, testnebraska.com. Testing will begin Monday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha and at the State Fair Grounds in Grand Island. The e-mails will invite those who have filled out profiles arrive at the testing site within staggered 30 minute windows of time. Over 110,000 Nebraskans have signed up so far, and Governor Pete Ricketts said he hopes that all Nebraskans will do so.
Ricketts said the new system, operated by a consortium of companies from Utah, will have the capacity to conduct 3,000 tests per day.