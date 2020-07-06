Exeter Man Injured By Fireworks at Branched Oak Lake
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials say a 34-year-old man from Exeter was seriously hurt Friday night, when a firework exploded in his hands at Branched Oak Lake in northwest Lancaster County.
Investigators say the man tried to discharge a mortar-style firework while holding it near his chest. He sustained injuries to his chest, arms and hands, and was taken to a Lincoln hospital.
Game and Parks officials say the man is reported to be in serious but stable condition.