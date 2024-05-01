Executive Order Signed to Eliminate Vacant State Jobs

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 1)–Governor Jim Pillen signed an executive order on Tuesday to eliminate nearly 1,000 government positions that have remained vacant more than 90 days, with exceptions for critical public safety positions.

The governor’s office said taxpayer dollars budgeted for eliminated positions will be re-directed to other priorities or returned to Nebraskans in the form of property tax relief. According to the governor, the elimination of the nearly 1,000 already-identified positions will result in estimated savings to the state of $39.4 million – $15.2 million of which is direct savings to the General Fund.

The Nebraska Association of Public Employees responded Tuesday and said the EO will hurt all Nebraskans.

According to NAPE, more than one in five state jobs are currently vacant waiting for a qualified applicant to fill the position. The union said for the past four years state employees have been working tirelessly through difficult staffing situations and working conditions, hoping that the vacancies would eventually be filled.