Executive Order Issued to Have State Employees Returning to Work In Person

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 13)–Employees with the State of Nebraska that have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will be returning to work in-person.

Through an executive order issued by Governor Jim Pillen on Monday, state employees working remotely will have to be back in office on January 2, 2024.

“Nebraskans are back to work, and they expect that our agencies are fully staffed and open for business Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,” said Gov. Pillen in a release to KFOR News. “As public servants, we have a duty to meet that expectation, and deliver maximum value to the taxpayers.”

The order outlines specific circumstances in which remote work may be authorized by agency heads. Read the full order by clicking the link below.

EO No. 23-17 – Bringing Nebraska’s Public Servant Workforce Back to the Office