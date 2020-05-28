Executive Order From Mayor Could Allow Some Lincoln Restaurants To Expand Dining Outside
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 28)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Thursday announced she will take emergency action to allow some Lincoln restaurants to expand their outside seating areas and increase capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The action will allow certain restaurants to expand their outside seating areas. She added that she will waive certain regulations put forth by the city. An Outdoor Dining Review Team will review and approve permits and can revoke them, if issues arise affecting public safety. That team will have the authority to waive or amend code requirements for outdoor dining.
Gaylor Baird said some restaurants in the downtown area could put tables on lawns or parking lots where food and alcohol can be served. There would be no fee for the new dining permit application for restaurants to expand capacity while keeping social distance.
Even some lightly traveled streets could be closed down to accommodate these restaurants.
Urban Development director Dan Marvin said Thursday, “The goal of this is to create opportunities for restaurants to ramp up services, but to do it under the conditions of the current health measures.”