The Nebraska Department of Corrections, anticipating that members of the Public will want to be at the State Penitentary the morning of August 14th, has issued a set of guidelines. Prison officials emphasize that the rules must be strictly followed. The execution of double murderer Carey Dean Moore is schedule for 10:00 A.M. on the morning of the 14th.

The guidelines are:

Public parking is NOT permitted on the penitentiary grounds or at Cornhusker State Industries (CSI).

·Members of the public will be allowed on penitentiary grounds no earlier than 8:00 a.m.

·Pedestrians should only cross at one of three locations, staffed by Lincoln Police officers:

· S 14th Street

· Pioneers & S 8th Street

· Pioneers & Highway 2

·Entry to the penitentiary grounds is permitted only on foot at South 14th Street

·Buses are not permitted to enter the penitentiary parking lot. They may drop passengers off at 14th Street.

·Everyone entering the penitentiary grounds is subject to person and vehicle search

·Two areas are designated for public gathering:

·Upon admission, members of the public must identify “proponent” or “opponent” in order to be directed to the appropriate public area

·Those present are to remain within assigned areas as directed by law enforcement

·No weapons of any kind are permitted on the grounds.

·No backpacks, gym bags or other bags are permitted on penitentiary grounds

·No coolers or chairs are permitted on penitentiary grounds.

·Only hand held signs will be permitted. No signs will be allowed that are mounted on poles, sticks or other objects. No exceptions.

·Do not cross barriers

·Do not approach the security fence

·Do not film the facility or inmates through the fence

·Do not film the Front Entrance corridor

·Failure to adhere to the guidelines or compliance with instructions from law enforcement officers and/or Nebraska State Penitentiary staff will be cause for removal from the premises.

The post Execution Guidelines for Public Released appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.