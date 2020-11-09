“Excessive Speeding” Ticket Numbers Up Sharply
Lincoln, NE (November 9, 2020)
Nebraska drivers have been in a big hurry this year.
New figures from the State Patrol show that troopers have issued 902 tickets for speeding over 100 miles an hour so far this year. The five year average for this date is 538. That’s a 68 percent increase this year.
The superintendent of the patrol, Colonel John Bolduc said drivers had better get ready for winter conditions, start following the speed limits, and get used to driving according to the weather and road conditions.
