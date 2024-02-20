Ex-Nebraska Women’s Basketball Player Files Lawsuit Against Former Assistant Coach, University Over Inappropriate Relationship

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 19)–A lawsuit has been filed against former Nebraska Women’s Basketball assistant coach Chuck Love, Jr. over an inappropriate relationship with a former player on the team.

In addition to Love, Husker head coach Amy Williams and Athletic Director Trev Alberts are also named in the lawsuit filed by by former Husker guard Ashley Scoggin, alleging a hostile educational environment.

The 28-page lawsuit filed Sunday in U.S. District Court says Love pursued an inappropriate sexual relationship with Scoggin, which ended with her being kicked off the team and Love on paid suspension before he ultimately resigned in February 2022. Scoggin was recruited by Love in 2020 and started an internship by working in Love’s office in the summer of 2021. It was during that time when Love started messaging Scoggin on social media and would invite her out for drinks.

The lawsuit says Love met Scoggin late one night in a parking lot, where she alleges that Love kissed her and was asked if “she’d ever done anything with a coach before.” Scoggin feared retaliation if she reported the incident, since Love and Williams were close friends and worked together in a coaching capacity for about a decade.

Scoggin’s attorney writes in the lawsuit that the relationship carried over the 2021-22 season and Love began demanding sex when and where he wanted it, usually on university property or hotels at road games. The suit claims Scoggin refused an invitation to have sex with Love and believed that she got less playing time as a form of punishment.

Later on, Scoggin’s teammates got suspicious of the relationship, where it led to a video camera set up in a hotel room Love was staying in, according to the lawsuit. It confirmed the relationship and team members reported it to Williams, the head coach.

The suit then claims Williams then did nothing to protect Scoggin’s confidentiality and instead alleges that Williams allowed the team to interrogate both Love and Scoggin about the relationship and cast Scoggin as a “seducer and a liar.”

Williams then suspended Scoggin from the team and suspended Love with pay on Feb. 19, 2022. He would resign from the team months later in May. Scoggin claims she lost her housing, had to fight to keep access to education, access to physical therapy and suffered emotionally and professionally because of the media coverage.

Scoggin claims that the University of Nebraska and Athletics Director Trev Alberts also failed to properly investigate the situation and violated Title IX.

The lawsuit concludes by alleging that Scoggin was subjected to sexual harassment by an NU employee, that NU failed to implement policies which would have prevented and remedied the harassment, and then punished Scoggin for that harassment.