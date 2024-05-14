Ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman announces ‘﻿Dreaming Japanese’﻿ memoir

Ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has announced a memoir called Dreaming Japanese.

The book is due out December 3. It details Friedman’s time in Megadeth in the ’90s, his eventual departure from the band in 2000 and his move to Japan, where he’s continued to live.

“I’ve always kept my private life completely out of the media, so with nervous excitement, I am thrilled to share the story about my upbringing, home life and career for the first time,” Friedman shares. “You will enjoy the deepest dive into never before revealed details about my life in Megadeth and the personal relationships within the band written with alarming clarity.”

He continues, “I outline the entire story why – and exactly how – I dropped living the high life in a multi-platinum band to start from scratch in Japan dreaming to play J-Pop, and how that spiraled into eventually exceeding even my loftiest goals, even becoming a government appointed Ambassador.”

Friedman reunited with Megadeth for two concerts in 2023.

