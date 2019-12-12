Ex-Husker Players Out on Bond

Former Husker Katerian LeGrone appeared in Lancaster County Court in street clothes Thursday and has bonded out of jail, reports our media partner 1011 Now.
The 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday for 1st Degree Sexual Assault.
At his court appearance Wednesday, LeGrone was given a $50,000 bond and ordered to have no personal contact with the victim. He cannot leave the state. His defense team plans to challenge that at his next court appearance so that he can go home to Atlanta fro Christmas.
LeGrone’s arraignment was continued until December 20.
20-year-old Andre Hunt, who is also out on bond was also arrested Tuesday and charged with Aiding and Abetting Sexual Assault. Hunt is scheduled to be back in court December 20.
