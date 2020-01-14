Ex-Husker Dennard Sentenced In 2018 Drunk Driving, Resisting Arrest Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 14)–Former Nebraska football player Alfonzo Dennard has been given probation for driving drunk and resisting arrest in December 2018 in Lincoln. Court records says Dennard plead no contest and was sentenced Monday to five years of probation for resisting arrest and four months probation for driving drunk. Dennard will have his license revoked for six months and pay a $500 fine. Dennard played in the Huskers’ defensive backfield from 2008 through the 2011 season and later played professionally for the New England Patriots.