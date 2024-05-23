Ex-Congressman Fortenberry to Appear in Court Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 23)–Former Nebraska 1st District Republican Congressman Jeff Fortenberry heads back to court Thursday.

The charges are the same as before, when a California jury convicted him of lying to the FBI regarding $30,000 in campaign contributions from a foreign billionaire. The appeals court tossed the conviction, saying he should have been tried where the crimes happened: either Nebraska or Washington, D.C. The government filed new charges in D.C. earlier this month.

Fortenberry is expected to appear for his arraignment via video conference.