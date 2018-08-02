Ex-Coach, Former Husker Perry Sentenced To Prison For Child Abuse

Former Lincoln High girls basketball coach Marcus Perry was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison, plus 18-months of post-release supervision and will have to file as a registered sex offender for 25 years.

Perry, 33, was found guilty of child abuse on June 22, but not guilty of first-degree sexual assault. He originally faced up to three years in prison.

Perry, a former Husker men’s basketball player, was the varsity girls basketball coach and a in-school suspension technician at Lincoln High.

The victim reported the incident on Dec. 8, 2017. The assault took place the day before in an in-school suspension room.

A probable cause affidavit for Perry’s arrest said he voluntarily came to the Lincoln Police Department on Dec. 12 and spoke with officers about how he touched the victim.

