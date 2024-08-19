Ex-Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext singing in Ill Niño for European tour

Tommy Vext has found a new gig.

The former Bad Wolves frontman will be singing with Ill Niño during the Latin metal’s upcoming tour of Europe, launching Aug. 28. Vext will be filling in for vocalist Marcos Leaf, who “will not be performing” on the tour, according to a press release.

“We are excited to have Tommy perform with Ill Niño across all these European stages,” says drummer Dave Chavarri.

For the full list of dates, visit IllNino1.com.

Vext parted ways with Bad Wolves in 2021 and later filed legal action against the band’s label regarding his departure. Bad Wolves have since moved on with vocalist Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz, who sings on the group’s last two records.

