Ex-Atreyu frontman Alex Varkatzas releases new song with Dead Icarus project
October 27, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Former Atreyu frontman Alex Varkatzas has released a new song with his Dead Icarus project.
The track is called “So I Set Myself on Fire,” and it’s available now via digital outlets. You can also watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.
“‘So I Set Myself on Fire’ is about finding inspiration in darkness,” Varkatzas says. “It’s about letting your inspiration consume you so fully that it changes you into something else — a driven, unstoppable force of nature.”
Varkatzas, who parted ways with Atreyu in 2020, launched Dead Icarus in August with the single “Sellout.” A second song, “The Vultures Circle,” dropped in September.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
