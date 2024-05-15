Evnen Says Counties Did ‘A Remarkable Job’ in Handling Voter ID Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 15)–Calling it “a remarkable job,” Secretary of State Bob Evnen poll workers and county election offices were able to resolve some minor issues with Nebraska’s first ever statewide election involving the new voter ID law.

Evnen says poll workers were able to reference voter ID training material available at the polling places and their county election contacts to resolve minor issues throughout the day. Evnen says county election officers are still finishing up counting about 13,000 ballots.

Voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary statewide was 27%. In Lancaster County, there was 28.5% voter turnout at the polls.