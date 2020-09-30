Evnen Addresses Mail-In Balloting and How To Track It Once You’ve Completed Your Ballot
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 3o)–As of Wednesday morning, more than 350,000 mail-in ballot requests have come in to Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office, from registered voters across Nebraska for the November 3 general election. Mail-in ballots were being mailed out this week to voters requesting one.
Evnen says if you are voting by mail, in order for your ballot to count, it has to be received by your county election office by 8pm on November 3. He says there have been concerns from some voters over the U.S. Postal Service about handling the ballots.
“What the postal service has told us in Nebraska is that if you put your ballot in the mail by October 27, it will be delivered by November 3,” Evnen told reporters on Wednesday.
Evnen says you can track your ballot request by going under “Elections” on the Secretary of State’s website, by clicking here.