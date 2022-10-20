EVH guitar auction

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Guitarist Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This auction will bring in serious money. Heritage Auctions has three Van Halen-signed and stage-played Charvel EVH Art Series guitars, and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica on the auction block.

Each guitar was hand-striped in production. The reverse Bumblebee guitar is a rare piece. A previously sold Bumblebee sold for over 46-thousand dollars. IF you’re ready to bid on one of the guitars know this….opening bid is 10k. That will certainly leave most people out.

Grab more details entertainment.ha.com.