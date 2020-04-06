EVERYBODY’S WRITING NEW MUSIC!
Being under coronavirus lockdown has been time especially well spent for Billie Joe Armstrong.
The Green Day frontman exclusively told Kerrang! that he recently penned six new tracks for the band and that they’ll eventually get in the studio to record them once the pandemic is over.
As for what he’s doing when not writing, Armstrong admitted, “I’ve been going through The Office a lot, going through all of my punk and rock’n’roll documentaries, trying to read a little bit here and there, and hanging out with my dogs.”
Last Friday, Green Day dropped a new EP titled Otis Big Guitar Mix, featuring remixes of three songs from their ¡Uno!, ¡Dos! and ¡Tré! albums released in 2012.
BJA & Green Day also drops a new cover every Monday!
https://www.youtube.com/user/greenday/featured