Escaped Community Corrections Inmate Apprehended
An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O) on February 13th has been returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Dustin Lankster failed to return to the facility after being issued a pass to look for employment. He was taken into custody by the Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 and transported to the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.
Lankster started serving his sentence on December 1, 2015. He is serving a sentence of 10 years and eight months to 16 years for charges out of Lancaster, Lincoln and Douglas counties.
