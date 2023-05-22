Escape the Fate announces US tour; new album due out in September

Escape the Fate has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The run, dubbed the Out of the Shadows tour, begins August 31 in Salt Lake City and concludes October 5 in Portland, Oregon.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit EscapetheFate.com.

Along with the tour dates, Escape the Fate has revealed the release date for the band’s next album. The upcoming record arrives September 1.

Escape the Fate’s most recent album is 2021’s Chemical Warfare. They put out a new single, “Low,” last March.

