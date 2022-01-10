Eric Carr drum set?

Are you in the market for a drum kit owned by the late great KISS drummer Eric Carr? You’re in luck there’s one available. Just drop by the bank, pull $30k out of your account and buy it. Wait…you don’t have $30k? Most people don’t but if you did would you buy the kit? If you’re a die hard KISS fan you probably would.
If I understand the story correctly, the kit was gifted to a friend of Eric. The seller acquired the kit from that person. He played them and now is selling them. I can tell you right away …if someone from my favorite band, Motley Crue, gifted me something to that level, I would never sell it. Not even if I was in financial trouble. It’s not just a guitar or drum kit, it’s part of the artists soul. Maybe that’s just me. Maybe I’m crazy. I make enough money to do the things I want to do, go to the places I want to go so the money doesn’t mean much to me. I’d never give that item up for any reason and upon my death I’d leave it to someone that was as big of a fan as I was. Of course there would be a condition added to the gifting. They could never sell it but could gift it to someone else if they were to die. Money isn’t everything to me. It’s more about the respect to the giver and the principal of not trying to make money from someone you call friend.
Full story from Blabber Mouth