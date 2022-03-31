Equipment Theft, Vandalism Reported In Hickman
HICKMAN–(KFOR Mar. 31)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two crimes reported in the past week around the Hickman area, including theft of construction equipment and graffiti vandalism.
LSO Captain John Vik on Thursday said that sometime between March 25 and March 30, a 2020 Bobcat angle broom worth around $4,500 was stolen from a housing development in the 1900 block of Titan Lane, which is in the northeast part of town close to 82nd and Hickman Road.
Vik says graffiti vandalism at Hickman’s city park between Tuesday and Wednesday left around $1,000 in damage to equipment and the skate park. The investigation continues into whether or not these may be linked.
No arrests have been made.