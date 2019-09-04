Equipment From Work Sites Stolen Over Holiday Weekend

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 4)–Two work sites near 40th and Yankee Hill Road were broken into over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
On Tuesday, a construction superintendent showed up to see the gate had its padlock cut off. About $3,000 worth of equipment were missing. As Lincoln Police were investigating that burglary, a masonry crew nearby waved them down and said two of their trailers were hit by thieves.
Almost $2,000 in gear, including a 10-inch wet saw, is missing.
Police say there is surveillance video at the site and they are looking that over closely.