The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed regulatory changes to allow 15 percent ethanol to be sold year round.

Right now, it can be sold only 8 months of the year, because of its extra vapor releases in the summer months. Ag groups and Ethanol producers have been lobbying for the change, saying it will add millions of gallons of ethanol sales, and millions of dollars to Nebraska’s economy each year.

