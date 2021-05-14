Entire Week of Vaccination Clinics Offered in Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS May 14, 2021) Starting today (5/14), COVID vaccination clinics are offered everyday in Lincoln.
- Friday, May 14, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses
- Saturday, May 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – second-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- Sunday, May 16, Cristo Rey Church, 4221 “J” Street – first and second doses
Next week’s public clinics (subject to change):
- Monday, May 17, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 31st and “O” streets – first and second doses
- Tuesday, May 18, “F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” Street – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – first-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- Wednesday, May 19, Gateway Mall – second-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- Thursday, May 20, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses
- Friday, May 21, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Saturday, May 22, Gateway Mall – second dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 165,208
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 136,257
Registration: Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can complete the quick and simple registration process and then schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Lancaster County Has Another Death from COVID-19…a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized. There have been 234 cases of people dying with COVID.
11 new lab confirmed cases of the virus were reported on Thursday (5/13), bringing the total number of cases to 31,225.
