Enter Sandman – WHAT IF?

Metallica’s self-titled album, known as the Black Album, marked a departure from the band’s earlier sound, slowing the thrash and adding better production.
But what if the 1991 release had been recorded by …And Justice For All era Metallica?
One fan wanted to answer that question, taking “Enter Sandman” and adding a new 1988-esque arrangement along with frontman James Hetfield’s original vocals for the record.
Perhaps Metallica will hear this version and give it a try at one of their five US festival dates in the new year.