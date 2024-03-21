Enter Rocketman: Metallica covers Elton John at Gershwin Prize ceremony

Metallica paid tribute to Elton John during a Washington, D.C., ceremony on Wednesday, March 20, honoring the “Tiny Dancer” icon and his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

According to their website, the metal legends, whose album Master of Puppets is among the recordings included in the National Recording Registry, covered the Elton song “Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding,” a cut off his 1973 album, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

You may recall that Elton previously contributed to a cover of “Nothing Else Matters” alongside Miley Cyrus, Yo-Yo Ma, ‘Tallica bassist Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith for the 2021 Metallica Blacklist tribute album.

The Gershwin Prize concert also included performances by Joni Mitchell, Garth Brooks, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Billy Porter, Charlie Puth and Annie Lennox. It’ll air during a PBS special on April 8.

