Enrollment Beginning on Health Insurance Marketplace

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Open enrollment begins Thursday on the Health Insurance Marketplace.

The nonprofit organization Nebraska Appleseed says more than 88,000 Nebraskans found their insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace during the 2017-18 open enrollment period, with 90 percent receiving tax credits to make their plans more affordable.

HealthCare.Gov open enrollment runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.

The statewide assisters and Enroll Nebraska are again available for free, in-person consultations to help find health coverage.

People also can compare and purchase insurance plans online at Healthcare.Gov or by calling the Health Insurance Marketplace toll-free at 1-800-318-2596.