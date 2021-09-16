Endangered Missing Person Advisory Issued For Lincoln Man
Lincoln Police are asking for your help in finding an endangered missing person. 57-year-old Martin Parsons was last seen in the 2300 block of Northline Court, that’s southwest of 27th and Superior, around 5am Thursday. Police say Parsons has an intellectual disability that requires 24-hour supervision. He’s 5-foot-5, 225 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, a beard and has a scar in the back of his head. If you have information Martin Parsons whereabouts, call police at 402-441-6000.