Jan 31, 2020 @ 4:09am

(KFOR NEWS  January 31, 2020)  An Endangered-Missing Alert has been issued for 92 year old, Fred Dzingle, of rural Elba, 121 miles northwest of Lincoln.

Dzingle went missing around 5:15 Thursday afternoon, according to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.  He was last seen wearing blue bib overalls, a tan jacket and a red stocking cap. Dzingle is believed to be driving a 2007 maroon Ford Taurus, Nebraska License Number 49-B850.

Dzingle suffers from Alzheimer’s and may be disoriented.  If located, please contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 308-754-5433.

