Endangered Missing Advisory Out For Elderly Lincoln Man

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued, asking the public to help find a missing elderly man.

The Lincoln Police Department is looking for Harry Bartlett, a White Male, age 73. He’s 5’5″, 160 pounds, last seen wearing a black coat, dark hat, blue pants, and brown shoes. He’s driving a tan 1995 Buick Century 4 door, with NEBRASKA license SML-801. The vehicle has a broken left tail light and rust on fenders.

Bartlett suffers from a mental disability, vascular dementia, and other medical problems. He left under unexplained circumstance without needed medications, and may be headed for St. Louis, Missouri. He was last seen yesterday afternoon. If he’s located or seen, please call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000

