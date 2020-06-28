Endangered Missing Advisory For Lincoln Toddler & Mom
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of of a Lancaster County teen and a toddler.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol are looking for Elver Benito, a one year old Hispanic male, with short black hair, last wearing grey sweats and grey sweatshirt. The boy has a medical condition which puts him at risk. He is believed to be with his mother, 17 year old Dominga Benito. She is a runaway Hispanic Female 5′ tall and 175 pounds, with long black hair, last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue shirt. Anyone who knows their whereabouts, or has any information on their disappearance, is urged to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff at 402-441-6500 or call 911.
The two have been missing from their rural Lincoln home since early Sunday morning. The pair are not believed to be in any criminal danger and are reportedly not being exploited.
The Sheriff’s office believes the two may be in the Fremont area and authorities there are assisting the Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.