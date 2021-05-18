Endangered Missing Advisory For 11 Year Old
(KFOR NEWS May 18, 2021) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued in Eastern Nebraska for 11 year old, Ryan Larsen.
The La Vista Police Department says Larsen is a white male, approximately 5’ 8″ tall, approximately 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, Old Navy shirt and a polka dotted umbrella.
Larsen suffers from autism and was last known to be in the vicinity of 78 Street & Terry Drive in La Vista at approximately 12:00 p.m. Monday.
If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the La Vista Police Department at 402-331-1582, immediately.
