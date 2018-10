An Endangered Missing Advisory issued for a 73-year-old man has been cancelled.

The Lincoln Police Department was seeking assistance in locating Harry Franklin Bartlett, 73, but said Saturday afternoon the EMA was canceled after he was located.

Bartlett suffers from a mental disability, vascular dementia and other medical problems and was last seen on Thursday.

