End of School Traffic Enforcement Results

The Lincoln Police Department completed its annual End of School Traffic Enforcement Project. The project was conducted from May 6th through May 22nd with specific emphasis on traffic enforcement in and around the various schools throughout Lincoln.

The project was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety and resulted in the following violations:

Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 569

Official Speeding Citations 278

Speeding Warnings 53

Traffic Signal Warnings 2

Stop Sign Warnings 1

Seatbelt Citations 61

Seatbelt Warnings 13

Child Restraint Citations 2

No Insurance Citations 27

No Insurance Warnings 18

No Valid Registration Citations 35

No Valid Registration Warnings 16

Other Traffic Violations 27

Other Traffic Violation Warnings 27

Suspended Drivers 9

Warrant Arrests 1

