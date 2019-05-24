End of School Traffic Enforcement Results

The Lincoln Police Department completed its annual End of School Traffic Enforcement Project. The project was conducted from May 6th through May 22nd with specific emphasis on traffic enforcement in and around the various schools throughout Lincoln.
The project was funded through a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety and resulted in the following violations:
- Total Citations/Warnings/Arrests 569
- Official Speeding Citations 278
- Speeding Warnings 53
- Traffic Signal Warnings 2
- Stop Sign Warnings 1
- Seatbelt Citations 61
- Seatbelt Warnings 13
- Child Restraint Citations 2
- No Insurance Citations 27
- No Insurance Warnings 18
- No Valid Registration Citations 35
- No Valid Registration Warnings 16
- Other Traffic Violations 27
- Other Traffic Violation Warnings 27
- Suspended Drivers 9
- Warrant Arrests 1
Also Read: LPD Investigating Reported Hate Crime In SW Lincoln