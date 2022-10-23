Emergency Evacuation: Southern Lancaster County, Northern Gage

Large grass fires have been burning south of Lincoln along and either side of Highway 77. One of the fires is east of Cortland near Apple Road and the other is west of Highway 77 in the Hallam area. Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Jim Davidsaver told KFOR News that fires are burning in Lancaster, Gage and Saline Counties.

Area farmers and 15 plus agencies are all on site fighting the fires. Farmers in the area are being asked to turn on center pivot irrigation systems to help fight and block the fires also.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists NOT to travel south of Saltillo Road, from Southwest 140th Street to South 190th, as the fire fighting efforts are going on in that area also, and NOT to drive around barricades.

Emergency personnel are on site. Nebraska State Troopers are aiding in the evacuation.

As of 4PM CT, Sunday, October 23, the evacuation includes these areas:

Between 54th and 38th ST, and Firth to Olive Creek Road. Individuals in these areas are encouraged to evacuate.

You can find specific evacuation details on the Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management twitter here.

A red flag warning is in effect for the listening area until 8PM this evening.