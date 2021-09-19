Emergency crews respond to house fire north of Lincoln
LINCOLN (Sep. 19, 2021 – KFOR) – Multiple rural fire departments responded to a house fire just north of Lincoln on Sunday morning.
The fire occurred just east of the intersection of Highway 77 and Waverly Road, where a home was fully engulfed in flames. Crews battled the blaze throughout the morning, and Waverly Road was closed between Highway 77 and 70th Street for much of Sunday morning as a result of the fire.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Investigators are still working at the site to determine the cause of the fire.
