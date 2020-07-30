NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Sir Elton John attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
I celebrated 21 years of sobriety on June 30th of this year. It was a long road but I’m proud of myself for making the decision to quit before it killed me.
There are many other people that have celebrate sobriety this year. One of them is Elton John. Elton celebrated 30 years of sobriety with a post on Instagram. Elton posted a photo of his husband David Furnish and their 2 sons Zachary and Elijah as well as expressing his gratitude. Elton said “Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I’m truly a blessed man.” He continues with “If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.”
I’m no one special. I’m just another person that was tired of being tired. I commend Elton and every other person that made this same decision to save their own lives. I also had a lot of support and encouragement that was a major factor in staying on course. I don’t know that I would have been able to get to this point with out it. If you have a chemical or alcohol issue, you can join the club. It’s easy. Just decided that you’re done with it and rid yourself of all negatives in your life. That’s the hard part. Once you’ve decided to give it up and move on, you can begin to heal.