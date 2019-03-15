Elkhorn, Platte Rivers Inundating Omaha Area Communities Here are pictures taken from a farm 3 miles south of Valley, a community just west of Omaha. The area is just downstream from the Union Dike Levee, which broke Friday morning. Sent by Jackie Andersen of Lincoln by Jackie Andersen, Lincoln SHARE RELATED CONTENT Historic Flooding Over Eastern Nebraska Mayor Signs Emergency Order to Safeguard Wellfields BREAKING NEWS: Levee Failure Prompts Flash Flood Emergency In The Valley Area Nebraska Property Tax Package Could Include Income Tax Cut HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Surprises No. 21 Maryland 69-61 In Big Ten Tourney State Officials Give Updates On Nebraska’s Blizzard and Flooding