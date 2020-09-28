Election Getting Underway In Lancaster County
Lincoln, NE (September 28, 2020) The Election is getting started in earnest in Lancaster County. Election Commissioner Dave Shively startdc mailing out 50-thousand requested early ballots, and expects the total may hit 60-thousand.
Voters will have until October 23rd to request absentee ballots, and until election day, November 3rd, to return them. Ballots can be returned in person to the drop box at the Election Commissioner’s Office at 46th and R Streets, or at any of the City’s Public Libraries.
Voting in person will also be available on Election Day.
ACLU Starts Campaign For Felon Voting Rights
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is sending notices to thousands of felons informing them of their voting rights after learning that the state incorrectly notified an Omaha man that he wasn’t eligible to cast a ballot.
The ACLU launched the public awareness project to ensure felons know whether they’re qualified to vote in the upcoming general election. The group says it plans to mail nearly 9,000 voting rights packets to county jails and the homes of residents who received disqualification notices from election officials.
Nebraska allows felons to vote after a two-year waiting period that begins once they’ve finished their sentence.
Farm Group Issues Endorsements
The Nebraska Farm Bureau has endorsed two Lincoln State Senators for re-election. The state’s largest farm organization endorsed Senators Mike Hilgers and Suzanne Geist for another term…..and gave their nod to Jacob Campbell in the 29th district. Campbell is opposing Eliot Bostar for the seat being vacated by Lincoln Senator Kate Bolz.
The Farm Bureau declined to endorse a candidate in Lincoln’s 27th District Race in which Senator Anna Wishart is running for a second term against challenger Brenda Bickford.