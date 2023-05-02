Election Commissioner Predicts Lincoln’s City General Election Voter Turnout to be Higher Than 2019

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 2)–The projected turnout of voters from Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen for Tuesday’s Mayoral general election in Lincoln is expected to be around 36%.

Wiltgen tells KFOR News turnout for during the 2019 mayoral general election between Democrat Leirion Gaylor Baird and Republican Cyndi Lamm was at 36%. In the 2015 general election that featured a mayor’s race between then Democrat incumbent Chris Beutler and then county treasurer Andy Stebbing, the turnout was 30%.

“I think the more people that turnout and vote, the better representative government we have,” Wiltgen added. “I think as a whole, the city of Lincoln benefits from more turnout.”

Ballots from early voters turned into the Lancaster County Election Office through Monday will be posted first when the results are first released after the polls close at 8pm Tuesday. Then the polling location ballots will be tabulated with the first numbers involving those returns will be posted during the 9pm hour. Wiltgen says any early voting ballots received by mail or in the dropbox Tuesday will be counted on Wednesday.

Polls are open Tuesday from 8am to 8pm and you can hear election updates here on KFOR, starting after the polls close.